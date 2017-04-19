BBB says scammers are targeting job seekers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Better Business Bureau is warning people that scammers claiming to be hiring for Carpenter and Company are targeting people looking for jobs. They are trying to get job seekers to fill out forms that would release personal information.

Brian Wright, the CEO of the BBB of Northwest North Carolina, says more than 20 people have reached out to his office about the scam in two days.

“The risk is really big,” Wright said. “The potential for scammers is the opportunity to use that information to defraud you.”

Carpenter and Company was a business in Clemmons that closed in 2014. The address of the company reaching out to people says they are in Winston-Salem, but the BBB says they are not.

The BBB says the scammers are reaching out to job seekers, who posted their resumes on job search websites, via email.

“They prey on those who are maybe a little vulnerable,” Wright said. “Job seekers may have been out of a job for months or a year and might be in a position where they're desperate.”

People across the country are being targeted. Jamie Gaines lives in California. He reached out to the BBB after suspecting the job interest was “too good to be true.”

“I was a little let down by it but I was kind of relieved that I wasn't the person who started doing the work for them or worse than that, giving all my information to a company that was going to use it to do something crazy,” Gaines said.

Roxy Hubbard lives in Chicago. She also got the email.

“I could've really got hurt in the process,” Hubbard said.

The BBB says people need to be cautious about companies that reach out to them without being contacted first. They also say job seekers need to look at every detail for a potential employer, like the location and contact information. The BBB says if the job seems too good to be true, it likely is. A real company rarely asks for information via phone or email.

Wright says his office only knows of one person who fell for the scam and gave out their information, but he says there are likely a lot more people who were targeted. The BBB recommends anyone who got the email to contact them and anyone who gave out their information freeze their accounts.