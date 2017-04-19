× ACC brings championship sites back to NC, Greensboro after HB 2 repeal

North Carolina is included as one of the states listed to host ACC championship events between the years 2018-2022, the ACC announced Wednesday.

Championship events in women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis will return to the state during the 2017-18 academic year, and the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will follow suit in November 2018.

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum, for the 18th time in 19 years, on February 28-March 4, 2018. The Coliseum, with assistance from the Tournament Hosts of Greensboro, Greensboro Sports Commission and Convention and Visitors Bureau, is now set to play host to the tournament through 2023. Every attendance record for the 40-year-old tournament has been set at the Greensboro Coliseum, including the overall attendance mark of 73,187 in 2009. Overall attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum has exceeded 60,000 eight times since 2006, according to the ACC.

Additional events returning to Greensboro are listed here.

The ACC news comes one day after the NCAA announced it was also returning events to the state. The ACC and NCAA changes come two weeks after the NCAA ended its ban against the North Carolina, when it announced the organization’s Board of Governors “reluctantly voted to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina.” The reversal came after the state’s partial repeal of House Bill 2, or the so-called bathroom bill.

HB2 ordered that people at a government-run facility must use bathrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate. North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill, HB142, on March 30 that repealed the controversial law.

The new bill keeps regulation of bathroom access solely in control of the state legislature. It also prevents local governments from passing or amending their own nondiscrimination ordinances relating to private employment and public accommodation until December 2020.

More hosting news could be on the horizon. On April 7, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Charlotte is eligible to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2019. This year’s All-Star Game, originally scheduled to be held in Charlotte, was moved to New Orleans.