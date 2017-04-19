20 pounds of meth, $500K seized in major NC drug bust

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — What began as an investigation into a North Carolina man’s drug activity led local, regional, state and federal authorities to more than a dozen suspects and the seizure of about 20 pounds of methamphetamine in a massive narcotics conspiracy that spanned from the state to California, WLOS reports.

The case began in July 2016 with an investigation of activity at the home of 36-year-old Jamie Leonard Tate, of Nebo.

Authorities determined that Tate and Dwayne Bullock, 35, of Newton, conspired with numerous people to traffic and distribute hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as lesser amounts of cocaine and heroin.

On Tuesday, April 18, deputies began rounding up suspects, raiding areas simultaneously in McDowell, Burke and Catawba counties, locations believed to be used for storing and distributing narcotics, the station reports.

Seized during the raids were about 20 pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated $500,000 in cash, more than half a pound of marijuana, up to 4 ounces of fentanyl and other small amounts of pills, as well as firearms, cell phones, and vehicles.

Those arrested and their charges include:

Jamie Leonard Tate, 36, of 100 Stacy Farm Road, Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail on a $5 million bond.

Leah Patience Davis, 37, of 100 Stacy Farm Road, Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail on a $1 million bond.

Gregory Adonis Rutherford, 25, of 4475 Shade Valley Drive and 3162 Ed Bowman St., both in Morganton, three counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail on a $1 million bond.

Randy “Big Country” Scott, 49, of 2041 U.S. 70 West, Apt. 2, Marion, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail on a $1 million bond.

Aretha Gilley Fullwood, 45, of 4186 Snow Hill Church Road in Morganton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count each of trafficking methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Aretha Faye Giles, 55, of 100 17th St. West, Newton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Karita Shanece “China” Bullock, 28, of 2999 Shangri-La Drive, Conover, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail on a $1 million bond.

Dwayne Bullock, Marqueseo Marshay “Pepe” Pearson and William Jackie Pearson were unable to be located during the raids.