× Waiter, witnesses tried to save 5-year-old NC boy killed at revolving Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA — The family’s waiter and several witnesses tried to save a 5-year-old North Carolina boy who died Friday after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant, WSB reports.

Charlie Holt was at the Sun Dial restaurant — whose dining area topping the 73-story cylindrical Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel rotates to give patrons a panoramic view of the city — when he left his parents’ table.

The floor was rotating clockwise while Holt was moving counter-clockwise when the accident happened, according to Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard.

Reacting to the moment, the family’s waiter quickly turned off the rotation device while restaurant patrons and employees attempted to get to the boy.

“People acted heroically,” Pickard told WSB. “They tried to rescue the kid.”

The boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The family was visiting Atlanta from Charlotte.

The hotel’s manager released a statement on the incident:

There was a tragic accident at the hotel involving a young boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived. We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family.

The restaurant is expected to be closed until further notice. Charges are not expected to be filed.