× Police investigating Mebane bank robbery

MEBANE, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Mebane Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Officers went to the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1900 S. Fifth Street around 10:04 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned an unknown man entered the bank and handed the teller a plastic bag before demanding money.

After he was given the money, the suspect left the building and ran through a parking lot towards Lowes Boulevard.

No injuries were reported and the suspect did not show a weapon.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.