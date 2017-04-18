New Greensboro nonprofit helping the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jeannine Lawrence can barely contain her excitement as she waits her turn at Greensboro's Leon's Style Salon.

"It's going to be a fun day. Looking forward to being pampered for the day,” Lawrence said.

But this is no ordinary trip to the hair studio. Lawrence is homeless. So cosmetologist Erica Parker is donating her talent. She is washing and cutting Lawrence's hair so she will look and feel great on her job interview.

"It boost their spirits in a lot of ways. It makes them feel important, blessed that someone cares enough about them to share an act of kindness,” Parker said.

The act of kindness is coming from UNC Greensboro student Magloire Lubika. Lubika is the founder of a new nonprofit group Smell the Roses.

"I can be in school and there could be someone less than a mile down the street trying to find something to eat. Why can’t I be in school and help someone at the same time,” Lubika said.

So far, Lubika's partnership of donors, community groups and stylist have helped four homeless people gain a new sense of confidence. Smell the Roses also purchased an outfit Lawrence can wear to her upcoming job interview.

"I got a nice skirt to wear to my interview. Fabulous hair, ready to set the world on fire,” Lawrence said.

That's why Lubika is looking forward to helping another person that's down on their luck.

"This program is something that can uplift those people that feel like they are down and bring them back up. They have a purpose and they can continue on and live a better life,” Lubika said.

For more information about Smell the Roses, check out their website.