Mountain lion suspected of taking small dog from bedroom as child slept

PESCADERO, Calif. -- A mountain lion is suspected of snatching a dog from a California bedroom where a woman and a small child were sleeping.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Monday, KCBS reports. The bedroom's French doors were slightly open to let in fresh air.

Victoria Fought said the dog began to bark, which woke her up. That's when she saw the shadow of another animal enter the room and take the 15-pound Portuguese Podengo.

“As soon as I saw it walk out, I said, ‘That’s a lion,'” she said.

Deputies searched the area and found paw prints comparable to a mountain lion.

Following the incident, Fought said she's said she is going to take further measures to protect herself and her daughter.

"(I'm) going get like a lock or something," Fought told KABC. "So the door only opens a little bit."