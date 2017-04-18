× Mother, daughter die after getting trapped in sauna

Two women died Sunday after they became trapped in a sauna when the door handle came off.

The 45-year-old daughter and her 65-year-old mother were in the sauna at their friends’ house in the Czech Republic when the incident occurred, according to the Guardian. After around 90 minutes, the owner went to look for the women and found them lying on the floor.

Police say they became trapped after the handle of the sauna door came off. The women attempted to break the window but failed.

Emergency services declared the mother and daughter dead at the scene.