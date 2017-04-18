Marine who lost leg in Afghanistan finishes Boston Marathon with American flag

BOSTON — A retired Marine who lost the lower part of his left leg while deployed in Afghanistan in 2011 completed the Boston Marathon on Monday — American flag in hand.

Six years ago, Staff Sgt. Jose Sanchez lost the portion of his leg after he stepped on an IED, the Boston Globe reports. Last year, he began running marathons while wearing a prosthetic leg.

On Monday, he ran the Boston Marathon while carrying an American flag signed by many who served alongside him.

He said he carried the flag so that others can be inspired.

“It’s for others to be inspired, to be motivated. I don’t do it for myself,” Sanchez told WBZ. “We live for others — I’ve learned that throughout being angry, and frustrated, and with all that PTSD. I’m channeling it to be positive and to give back to whatever I have taken away from the community.”

Pretty amazing. #bostonmarathon #inspiring 🇺🇸 A post shared by Laura Vitalini (@lkv117) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:41am PDT