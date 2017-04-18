× Man shot inside Lexington apartment dies

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 25-year-old man who was shot inside a Lexington apartment Monday afternoon has died.

The shooting happened at 51 Jamaica Drive at 12:51 p.m., according to a press release. The victim, identified as Johnathan White, of High Point, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died.

The suspect or suspects were seen leaving the area in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows, heading north on Business 85.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Update on victim. LPD continues to investigate. Requests communities assistance. pic.twitter.com/EwPjROAsMC — Lexington Police (@LexingtonPD_NC) April 18, 2017