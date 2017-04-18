× Man died peacefully after falsely being told Trump was impeached

An Oregon man died peacefully earlier this month after falsely being told President Donald Trump had been impeached.

Michael Garland Elliott died “peacefully” on April 6 after his “ex-wife and best friend” Teresa Elliott informed him that “Donald Trump has been impeached,” his obituary in The Oregonian said.

“Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott,” the obituary read. “Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard. And the last thing she said to him was ‘Donald Trump has been impeached.’ Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded.”

The obituary also said he “passed away … surrounded by people who loved him dearly and cared for him selflessly during the last months of his life.”

To be clear, Trump has not been impeached — but it’s safe to assume that Elliott, who was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, around 1940, was not a fan of the President.

Last year, a woman’s obituary trolled readers about the 2016 election when it said that Mary Anne Noland, 68, of Richmond, Virginia, decided to “pass” instead of vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Her husband Jim Noland said that one of her sons wrote the obituary, and it was meant as a joke, a way for her family to continue her sense of humor.