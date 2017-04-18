High Point police bust massive fencing operation, recover stolen property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police seized several truckloads of stolen property following a massive fencing operation bust in High Point.

Police conducted the bust on Delmar Lane Tuesday morning following a three-month investigation after several stores in High Point, Greensboro and Asheboro were robbed.

The majority of the property being confiscated is power tools but there are also toys and a grill.

Officers believe it will take a week to figure out how much the items are all worth.

HPPD investigate fencing operation. We saw police take power tools, a grill, and toys, that look like they are from a hardware store @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/Ue6LfoOP9b — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) April 18, 2017