High Point police bust massive fencing operation, recover stolen property

Posted 10:31 am, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, April 18, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police seized several truckloads of stolen property following a massive fencing operation bust in High Point.

Police conducted the bust on Delmar Lane Tuesday morning following a three-month investigation after several stores in High Point, Greensboro and Asheboro were robbed.

The majority of the property being confiscated is power tools but there are also toys and a grill.

Officers believe it will take a week to figure out how much the items are all worth.