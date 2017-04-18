High Point police bust massive fencing operation, recover stolen property

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police seized several truckloads of stolen property following a massive fencing operation bust in High Point.
Police conducted the bust on Delmar Lane Tuesday morning following a three-month investigation after several stores in High Point, Greensboro and Asheboro were robbed.
The majority of the property being confiscated is power tools but there are also toys and a grill.
Officers believe it will take a week to figure out how much the items are all worth.
35.955692 -80.005318