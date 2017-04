Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, Calif. -- Three people were killed in a shooting spree in downtown Fresno Tuesday, KSEE reports.

The suspect, 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, was also wanted in connection with a killing at a Motel 6 last week.

Muhammad was taken into custody and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said he shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he was tackled to the ground.

Dryer said the victims appeared to be random.