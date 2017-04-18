× Grisly new details emerge in killing, dismemberment of Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details show that 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew, and the man accused of killing and dismembering him — 31-year-old Adrion Demare Whorley — had a relationship dating back to 2001.

Search warrants obtained by FOX8 from Richmond County — where Whorley lived and was taken into custody — show that he began serving a prison sentence in August of 2001. Whorley had been sentenced for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Six other robbery convictions were consolidated into that sentence.

In 2001, Whorley listed Agnew as a friend and approved visitor in his official contact list.

The warrants show that on April 9, Agnew’s daughter told officers she had gone to visit him at his home at 308 Timberline Drive. She told officers she had last spoken with her father on April 7.

When Agnew’s daughter arrived at his home, she saw that his 2003 Mazda Miata was not there. She also noticed a hand-written note on the front door which read, “Not Feeling well. Do not knock. Do not ring the doorbell.” Agnew’s daughter reported that she knew the handwriting was not her father’s.

On April 10, Agnew’s daughter returned to his home, with the assistance of a private locksmith, who was able to enter the home through the back door. Warrants show that once the locksmith entered, he noticed a large amount of blood in the kitchen and on the carpet in the dining area. At this point, Winston-Salem police officers were called to the residence.

Upon entry, the warrants say officers found “evident signs” that someone had tried to clean up the bloody scene. Also located in the kitchen was a small safe, which had been pried open from the rear. Family members reported that the safe was typically kept in an upstairs bedroom, with a .45 handgun inside. Officers also found a black duffle bag in a downstairs bathroom, which appeared to contain human body parts.

At that point, the warrants say detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were called to the home. Once they obtained a search warrant, they found Agnew’s arms, legs and head inside the duffle bag. The bag appeared to be new, with a tag still affixed to its handle.

Officers also found a hacksaw covered with apparent blood, hair and tissue in Agnew’s kitchen sink. It was also found that a shower curtain was missing from the upstairs bathroom.

While investigating the scene, detectives learned that the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office had been alerted to a human torso in a wood line off Canter Road in Randleman. Photographs provided from deputies showed that the skin tone, size, and cut marks/locations appeared to match Agnew’s remains. This was later confirmed by the North Carolina Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The torso was wrapped in a transparent shower curtain.

Fingerprints found inside Agnew’s home were matched to Whorley’s known fingerprints, the warrants say.

Whorley was taken into custody by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on April 13 at the Economy Motel at 603 S. Hancock Street in Rockingham.

Whorley has been charged with general murder and concealment of death.