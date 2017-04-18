× Greensboro to host NCAA basketball games again following HB2 repeal

The NCAA announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be bringing back several tournament games to North Carolina through 2022.

Following the repeal of House Bill 2, otherwise known as the “bathroom bill,” Greensboro will host first- and second-round Division I men’s basketball in 2020. This will mark the first time since 2012 that tournament games will have been played at the Greensboro Coliseum.

In total, the venue has hosted 63 NCAA men’s tournament games, which is fifth most in tournament history.

According to a news release, Greensboro will also be a regional site for the Division I women’s basketball championship in 2019 along with Albany, N.Y., Chicago and Portland, Ore.

Learn more here.