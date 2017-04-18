Greensboro City Council will watch body cam video of teen’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tuesday night, Greensboro City Council members said they will view the video of police arresting a teen after the city manager finishes his review process.

The decision comes after a judge ruled the council could watch police body camera video and mounting pressure from community members.

Tamara Figueroa filed a complaint against the department after she says officers used excessive force against her 15-year-old son Jose Charles.

Figueroa says her son was beat up by a group of kids in downtown on the Fourth of July and when police arrived they treated him like a suspect.

"It really did something to me, it really did something to me to not be able to protect him," she said.

The department's internal review found the officers involved acted lawfully.

The complaint also went to the Police Community Review Board -- an independent committee appointed by the city council.

Lindy Garnette is a member of the board and says they watched the body camera video at two meetings.

"What we voted to do was to say that we did not agree with the findings of the professional standards in the case and that we thought that it should go back and be reviewed again," Garnette said.

Garnette says this is the first time the board has completely disagreed with the department's findings on a case.

"We did not agree with professional standards, we did not agree that there was not excessive force and we did not agree that there wasn't discourteous behavior," Garnette said

City Manager Jim Westmoreland is the final person to review the Police Community Review Board's decision.

City council will watch the video when he has finished.

Meanwhile, Jose Charles is charged with assaulting an officer during that same event.