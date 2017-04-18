× Grayson Allen to return to Duke for senior season

DURHAM, N.C. — Grayson Allen will return to the Duke men’s basketball team for his senior season, SB Nation reports.

Allen was projected as a possible first-round pick in the NBA Draft after his sophomore season, but chose to return to Duke and struggled in his new role as point guard.

Allen’s scoring average dropped from 21.6 points per game to 14.5 points per game from his sophomore to junior seasons.

On NBADraft.net, a website that makes draft projections, Allen is not even listed while 2016-2017 teammates Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Harry Giles are all projected to go in the first round.

G: "Gonna miss these guys at Duke next year, but we'll have a nice squad though." 🍿👀🔵😈#TheBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/dsjXAPZYkC — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 18, 2017