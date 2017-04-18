× Former NFL star accidentally runs over, kills 3-year-old daughter

PHOENIX — A former NFL star was moving his truck when he accidentally ran over and killed his 3-year-old daughter.

Todd Heap was driving the truck and moving it forward in the driveway on Friday when he hit her, KPHO reports. The 3-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials say there were “no signs of impairment.”

The 12-year veteran tight end spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals until he retired in 2012. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10.

The Ravens and Cardinals released a statement on the incident:

The Ravens’ statement read, “We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now. This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts, and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

The Cardinals’ statement read, “Our hearts go out to Todd, Ashley and the Heap family. It is a grief that is beyond words and one which no family should ever experience. Hopefully, the prayers, love, and support of their incredible group of friends and family provide them comfort that along with their strong faith will lead them through this unspeakably difficult time.”