Florida man allegedly impersonates cop, pulls over real officer

MIAMI — A Florida man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after he tried to pull over an undercover cop driving in an unmarked vehicle, according to the Miami Herald.

Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante,46, was driving Friday morning when he placed a blue siren atop his car and turned it on — signaling for the SUV in front of him to pull over.

“He thinks the officer is trying to go around me, so he changes lanes. The Crown Vic changes with him. The sirens continue. He then decides I’m being pulled over, let me pull over,” Det. Jennifer Capote told WFOR.

The man Pacheco-Bustamante pulled over was identified as Miami-Dade Detective Alton Martin, who quickly arrested the 46-year-old man after realizing he was not an officer.

Pacheco-Bustamante admitted he had pulled people over before.

“He actually mentioned that he has done this in the past,” Capote said. “He doesn’t like people driving and texting.

Pacheco-Bustamante was charged with impersonating a police officer and taken to jail on a $5,000 bond.