× Facebook video murder suspect Steve Stephens kills himself after chase

The man accused of killing a stranger and posting the video to Facebook has killed himself in Erie, Pennsylvania, Tuesday following a pursuit, police say.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Steve Stephens, 37, fatally shot Robert Godwin in Cleveland, Ohio on Easter.

The two did not know each other, and Godwin — a father of nine and grandfather of 14 — was walking home from Easter dinner when he was approached by Stephens and killed, according to Cleveland police.

Video of the killing was posted to Facebook that day, and later removed.

By Monday, five states, including Ohio, were informed Stephens may be headed there.

Pennsylvania was among the states listed, and conflicting reports indicated Stephens’ cellphone pinged in the Erie area.

Stephens was found dead inside a white Ford Fusion, according to the Erie Times-News.