Ex-girlfriend of Facebook murder suspect meets with victim’s family

CLEVELAND -- For the first time since police say her former boyfriend, Steve Stephens, murdered an elderly man and then posted the video on Facebook, Joy Lane spoke to Cleveland's WJW on Tuesday.

Lane spoke about the ordeal and what her life has been like for the past 48 hours after Stephens said her name in the disturbing video, according to the Washington Post.

“The hashtags Joy Lane, Joy Lane massacre, I don’t even know who Joy Lane is anymore, or how to pick up all the pieces of my world at this moment,” Lane said. “I’ve got a lot of negative comments. Some even said he should have killed me.”

Lane also said she has received support from many, including her family, her boss, and even strangers like two daughters of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., who police say Stephens gunned down on Easter.

Godwin's family reached out to WJW saying they wanted to reassure Lane, and the station set up a meeting Tuesday morning. The three hugged, cried, and prayed.

Tonya R. Godwin-Baines and Debbie D. Godwin said they know Lane did nothing wrong and wanted her to know it.

“I feel bad, the last thing he would have said is my name and he didn’t know me or why he was saying (it),” Lane told the sisters.

Lane said the last time she talked to Stephens was Saturday night and he told her he had quit his job and was moving out of state.

She said she tried to reach him after the video was posted on Facebook but he never answered his phone.

She said the two had dated for a while and even looked at engagement rings at one point. The two ended up mutually deciding to separate, Lane said, but remained friends. She said even after they parted she was still trying to get him to reach out for help with a gambling habit.

