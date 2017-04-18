Developer helps bring more affordable housing to Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Developer Theodore Stevens says at first people couldn’t see the potential.

“When it started it was just two vacants lot and one run down house that the city was getting ready to demolish,” he said.

Now, at 3700 Delancy St. in Greensboro, there’s a building that houses 12 apartments that will be move-in ready soon.

Genesis Gardens is the City of Greensboro’s latest example of partnering with developers to bring more affordable housing to the area.

“Here in Greensboro, our lower income families, we know that there are about 35,000 households that are cost burdened. That’s where their housing costs more than 30 percent of their income," said Cynthia Blue, housing services division manager with the City of Greensboro.

Development began on Genesis Gardens in February 2016.

The 12 three-bedroom, two-bath apartments are nearly 1,200 square feet ranging from $750 to $800 to rent.

The City of Greensboro invested $350,000 as a low-interest loan from Nussbaum Housing Partnership Funds.

However, the city says housing is not the entire solution, but that partnering with agencies and organizations that specialize in workforce development is the other part of addressing the problem.

“To work with the organizations that can help families increase their income because there’s only so much housing we can build,” Blue said.

Stevens, who is also a pastor at nearby Genesis Baptist Church, feels a connection to the community.

“It has never been about the money. It’s always been about the results,” he said.

Tenants can begin moving in May 1.

If you need assistance finding affordable housing visit nchousingsearch.org or call the housing hotline operated by the Greensboro Housing Coalition at (336) 691-9521.