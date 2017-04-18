Dad has heartwarming response to daughter’s ‘accident’ at school

CEDAR CITY, Utah — This is a moment even “Billy Madison” would be proud of.

A Utah father is being applauded after he stepped in to help his six-year-old daughter after she peed her pants at school, FOX 13 reports.

On Friday, Ben Sowards learned his daughter Valerie had peed her pants and was crying, so she needed to be picked up. Before heading to the school, Sowards threw water on his pants and walked out of the door.

When he arrived at the school’s front office, he asked Valerie if he could use her backpack to cover up his own “accident.”

“She was totally exasperated. But, once she saw my pants, I got that look from her where I knew everything was OK. All dads know what look I’m talking about,” Sowards told the Huffington Post. “And we just strolled out of the school like nothing was happening.”

When they got home, Valerie’s older sister, Lucinda, posted about the moment on Twitter.

The post read, “My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn’t feel so sad/embarrassed.”

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

Sowards’ post has more than 62,000 retweets and 254,000 likes.