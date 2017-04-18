× 78-year-old accused of hitting work crew inmate with car in Wilkes County, charged with hit-and-run

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County woman is facing a felony charge and a Wilkes County jail inmate is Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after suffering serious injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol Trooper L.J. Wilson, the inmate was part of a work crew removing animal remains along Brushy Mountain Road near Wilkesboro.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, he was struck by a driver who was identified as 78-year-old Hazel Blevins, of Moravian Falls.

Later in the afternoon she was arrested at her home and charged with felony hit-and-run. She posted a $2,500 bond.

The unidentified inmate is expected to survive his injuries.