3 shootings in same area of Lexington in 3 days have neighbors worried

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington neighborhood is on edge after multiple shootings within just three days. One person is dead, another was seriously hurt and a third person was sent to the hospital.

Lexington police have not released any information about whether these shootings were random of if there's a connection between the victims or suspects.

FOX8 talked to Jackie Vaughters, 50, the victim of the first shooting this weekend. She doesn't know what sparked this recent string of violence, but she's shocked it happened in her neighborhood.

"I started dozing a little, then I just said the devil's not going to take me like this," Vaughters said.

Vaughters left the hospital just days after she was shot in the shoulder outside her home in Lexington Saturday night.

"God is good. I'm glad I survived it," she said.

Vaughters says an argument started while she was grilling outside.

"I pretty much was going to try to diffuse it, and then I heard a gunshot, and I don't know what happened after that," she said.

Vaughters' sister ran over, and they started to pray.

"The blood that I felt running out and the blood that I touched with my hand, yeah, I thought it was over," she said.

This was the first of three shootings in just a few days, all within one mile of each other. It's the most violence Vaughters has seen in eight years living in the Eastview Terrace neighborhood.

"I'm scared. I'm ready to move now," she said.

The next shooting happened less than a mile away on Tussey Street, where officers found another victim Saturday night. He's expected to be OK.

Monday afternoon, officers found Johnathan White, 25, of High Point, in critical condition at a home on Jamaica Drive, just about 100 yard away from Vaughters' front door. White died from his injuries in the hospital.

"It's still spooky to know that there's just people out here pulling out guns, shooting people," Vaughters said.

Vaughters says she doesn't know who shot her, but she can't move on until someone takes responsibility.

"Accidents do happen and I can forgive for that, but I cannot forgive right now for just leaving me laying in the street and not calling no help," she said.

Vaughters will wear her neck brace for another six weeks, while the broken bones in her neck heal.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects in Saturday night's shootings.