United Airlines removes bride and groom traveling to wedding from plane

HOUSTON — A bride and groom traveling on a United Airlines flight Saturday afternoon to their wedding in Costa Rica was kicked off — and the airline is not apologizing.

The couple boarded their flight and noticed a man was asleep and spread across their row, KHOU reports. That’s when they decided to sit a couple rows up.

“We thought, not a big deal, it’s not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat,” said groom Michael Hohl. “We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat.”

However, the seats they moved to were considered upgraded seats.

After being approached by a flight attendant, they were asked to move back to their assigned seats. The couple says they complied but were later ordered off the plane by a U.S. Marshall.

United said the couple was repeatedly asked and wouldn’t follow the flight crew’s instructions.

The airline released a statement on the incident on Saturday:

We’re disappointed anytime a customer has an experience that doesn’t measure up to their expectations. These passengers repeatedly attempted to sit in upgraded seating which they did not purchase and they would not follow crew instructions to return to their assigned seats.

The couple was able to rebook another flight for Sunday and the wedding is still planned for Thursday.

Just a week ago, the airline was under fire after a man was dragged off one of its flights.

