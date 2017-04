Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- For the fifth year, students at McCrary Elementary School in Asheboro are building dog houses with the help of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity.

The project allows children to learn, display their math skills and help fill a need in Randolph County -- which has an anti-tethering law in place and dog houses are in great need.

Why a dog house? It goes beyond the fact that kids love animals.

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.