‘Sorry but backed over Tobey’: Woman says UPS driver left note after backing over family dog

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington woman took says a UPS driver who accidentally killed her family dog by backing over him left a “sorry” note written on a “missed package” slip, according to the Daily Mail.
Cynthia Wakelin got home to find the message scribbled across the slip and placed on her front door.
The note read, “Sorry, but backed over Tobey. He’s dead over by where I turn around. I didn’t see him behind me. Sorry.”
PLEASE SHARE! THIS IS TO TRY AND CHANGE @UPS POLICY! WHEN AN A PET IS INJURED OR KILLED THERE SHOULD BE A CALL! IT SHOULD NOT BE IN A SAME CATEGORY AS A PACKAGE. LEAVING A NOTE IS NOT OK! A @ups driver killed my 14 y/o dog, Toby, and left this note on my door! He also put his body where I had to search for him. My phone number was on the package and on my babies collar. You took my baby! You couldn't even call and tell me or give a sincere apology? You thought you could redeliver my package the next day and apologize (according to your supervisor because I reported it and you did not )? We weren't worth your time that day? I had to come home WITH MY KIDS and find a note! Do you know how traumatizing that is for a 6 year old boy?! I'm sick. My whole family is sick. This is not acceptable! I live far off the main roads. You failed to pay attention and have no heart! You ripped my family into pieces all because of a policy @ups needs to change ! I didn't get to say goodbye to the first dog I have ever owned. He was my family. He was my child's best friend. We deserved a call. #iwantmydogback #mansbestfriend #Dogsmatter #dogs #dogstrust #changeupspolicy #wspca #inhumane #ups @oprahmagazine @oprah #oprah #foxnews @foxnews #nbc @nbc @instagram #instagram
Typically, Wakelin just lets her dogs roam around the area freely.
“I live on a mountain. I moved there for a reason,” Wakelin told the Daily Mail. “They roam or go down the back to the lake. Full freedom….most of the time they sit on the porch.”
She found the note when she came home with her children and had to explain it to them.
Wakelin took to social media last week in an attempt to inform others and to change UPS’ policy.
“PLEASE SHARE! THIS IS TO TRY AND CHANGE @UPS POLICY! WHEN AN A PET IS INJURED OR KILLED THERE SHOULD BE A CALL! IT SHOULD NOT BE IN A SAME CATEGORY AS A PACKAGE,” the post read, in part. “LEAVING A NOTE IS NOT OK! A @ups driver killed my 14 y/o dog, Toby, and left this note on my door!”
UPS Spokesperson Dan Mackin issued a statement on the incident, saying the driver had been “disciplined.”
The statement read, “UPS apologized to the customer for this unfortunate incident. Our local manager personally visited the customer and gave our condolences. The driver involved has been disciplined, and the company will make a goodwill payment to the customer.”
#RIP my sweet Toby James. You gave us so many years of love and protection. You were the coolest dog ever! You loved me through all my tears and strife. You completed my little family when it was just me @devon_wakelin and @shaimarie11 Your love for Landon and Asher was magnificent! You taught Ali how to be a good dog. You showed her how to protect your family and always come home. I love you so much it hurts baby boy. My heart is broken for you. I miss scratching behind your tiny ears. I miss your stoic face. I miss throwing a bone or ball and you looking at me like it's not your job to get it. I love you so much Tobs 💔💔💔💔💔 #takentoosoon #dogs #dogstrust #iwantmydogback