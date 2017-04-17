Rockingham County food pantry running out of food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- The shelves at The Salvation Army food pantry in Reidsville were just restocked early Monday morning. But 40 people a day visit the pantry to pick up items like cereal, juice and vegetables. That's why Jocelyn Mitchell knows the shelves will become empty in about one to two weeks.

"The truth is without donations, we wouldn’t exist," Mitchell said. "We wouldn’t be able to give out what we do with donations from the community. It impacts us more than people realize.”

Mitchell is the case manager at The Salvation Army Reidsville chapter. Since July, she has seen the number of people looking for help increase. And it has become harder to keep the shelves at the food pantry stocked.

"Our county needs help. A lot of people are in desperate need and if you have the ability to give, please do give,” Mitchell said.

Donating canned goods and non-perishable food is now easier to do. Purple containers are now located at Rockingham County libraries and at the Governmental Center. Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler is confident that people will get behind the food drive.

"As a citizen of Rockingham County, support others that can’t support themselves by doing this," Metzler said. "I think the people out there are passionate about Rockingham County and we care about each other."

The food drive will support eight Rockingham County agencies. The food drive ends at the end of the month.