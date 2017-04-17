× Human remains in Randolph County were those of man found dead, dismembered in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The human remains found in Randolph County were those of a 75-year-old man found dead and dismembered in a Winston-Salem townhouse, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On April 10, officers went to a townhouse on Timberline Drive at about 1 p.m. to investigate a missing person report. Human remains were found during the investigation.

Human remains were also found that morning in Randolph County by a Department of Transportation crew doing roadwork. The workers found the remains a few feet into the woods off of Canter Road.

Winston-Salem police said Monday that, with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, they determined the remains in both cases were those of 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew.

Adrion Demare Whorley, 31, of Rockingham, was arrested Thursday and charged with general murder and concealment of death in connection with the case.

Agnew’s cause of death appears to be from multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, Winston-Salem police said Monday.

Winston-Salem police are continuing to investigate Agnew’s death.