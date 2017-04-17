Petition started to name April’s calf after Myrtle Beach ‘Giraffe Mom’s’ son

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A petition has been created to name April the giraffe’s calf after the son of “Giraffe Mom” Erin Dietrich.

Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach, became a viral sensation in March when she used April’s pregnancy to create a spot-on impersonation of the giraffe. Dietrich was also pregnant at the time.

The roughly 8-minute video shows her wearing a giraffe mask and pacing in her room. She takes a break to sit in a chair and even dances during the whole thing. The original video had more than 30 million views.

She went on to give birth to a healthy baby boy named Porter on March 8.

After April the giraffe gave birth on April 15, an online petition was created to name April’s calf “Porter.”

Animal Adventure Park, where April and her calf are located, is holding an online poll to name the calf. Votes are $1 each for a minimum of five votes per person. All funds will go towards giraffe conversation efforts, Ava’s Little Heroes and the park.