Person shot, injured inside apartment in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A person was shot and injured inside a Lexington apartment Monday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened at 51 Jamaica Drive at 12:51 p.m., Lexington police said.

The victim, described only as an adult in their 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects were seen leaving the area in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows, heading north on Business 85.

No other information has been released about the shooting at this time.