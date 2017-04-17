× NC mom, daughter allegedly killed, dismembered and burned by in-law

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man who committed suicide in Myrtle Beach was allegedly responsible for the murders of two women whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning barn.

Eva Jo Jones, 60, and her daughter Tiffany Cartwright, 35, were reported missing on April 3, WBTW reports. Their bodies were discovered later that day in Columbus County by firefighters who battled the fire.

Following an investigation, detectives linked the deaths to in-law Jeffrey Harmon, 42, in Myrtle Beach. He was the ex-husband of Cartwright’s sister and Jones’ daughter.

On April 4, Harmon was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.