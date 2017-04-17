× NC boy makes Easter baskets for children in need

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina boy gave back to the community on Easter in very a sweet way, WTVD reports.

TJ Stokely lived with his mother and three siblings at the New Bern House in 2011.

The organization assists families in need and the Stokely family said the time they spent there had a real impact on their family.

To help pay that love forward, TJ came up with “Operation Easter Baskets.”

He made 20 baskets complete with coloring books and other goodies and handed them out to children at the New Bern House, an act of kindness that he feels is important.

“It’s very important because you don’t know when you’re going ever need it in your own life so you gotta do it for somebody else,” he told WTVD.