Man accused of burning 5-year-old with hot knife after she wets the bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after police say he burned his 5-year-old granddaughter with a hot knife because she wet the bed, WDRB reported.

On April 10, 58-year-old Ramanbhai Patel was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse, according to WDRB.

Police say his 5-year-old girl told her grandfather that she accidentally wet the bed. Patel then heated up a kitchen knife on a stove burner and twice placed the hot knife against the girl’s buttocks, “leaving two quarter-sized burn marks.”

The victim and another sibling have been placed in foster care by social services.