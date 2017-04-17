Here’s how you can help name April the giraffe’s baby boy

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Less than two days after April the giraffe gave birth to a calf, the Animal Adventure Park in New York is calling on fans to help name the much-anticipated baby boy.

The 15-year-old giraffe had her baby around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. At the time of the birth, 1.25 million people were watching the livestream.

“For about 10 days, you can vote on any name or names you choose for April’s new calf,” according to the website. “You even get to decide your own spelling. Come back and vote as many times as you’d like.”

Votes are $1 each for a minimum of five votes per person. All funds will go towards giraffe conversation efforts, Ava’s Little Heroes and the park.

The weight of the newborn is unknown, but a calf at birth is usually about 6 feet tall and weighs a whopping 100 to 150 pounds. Calves start walking about half an hour after birth.

April will raise the calf, with weaning expected to take between six to 10 months. However, the park will not keep the newborn.

Below is a video of the calf’s first steps: