× Guilford County couple wins $514,153, plans ‘mortgage-burning party’

RALEIGH, N.C. — For a couple from Browns Summit, claiming a Carolina Cash 5 jackpot worth more than half a million dollars puts an exclamation point on a week that was special even before they won the lottery.

Wednesday John and Lisa Loftis celebrated her birthday. Then, over the weekend, they renewed their vows before loved ones for their one-year wedding anniversary. Monday they arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect the $514,153 jackpot they won in Thursday’s drawing, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

John is a crew leader for a power line construction company and Lisa is a retired CNA. With their after-tax winnings of $357,342, the Triad-area natives say they’re finally going on the Las Vegas vacation they always dreamed about, the release said. And, John added, there is one other item on the list to check off.

“We’re going to have a mortgage-burning party,” he said.

They purchased the winning ticket at the Browns Summit Shell station on N.C. 150 in their hometown.