Greensboro convenience store robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a convenience store in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, according to a press release.

Police responded to Great Stops at W. Market Street around 1:43 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned a man entered the business and threatened that he had a gun. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.