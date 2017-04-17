× Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Georgia-based sports agent Terry Watson pleaded guilty Monday to 13 felony charges related to the 2010 UNC football scandal, according to WTVD.

In a deal with prosecutors, Watson admitted providing illegal benefits to UNC players in an attempt to get them to sign with him when they turned professional.

The plea deal included a suspended prison sentence and probation on the 13 counts of athlete-agent inducement. He must also pay a $5,000 fine.

One of Watson’s associates also accused of violating North Carolina’s law that bars illegally luring collegiate athletes into contracts admitted guilt in a Hillsborough courtroom Monday, but did not plead guilty.

Read more on this story: WTVD