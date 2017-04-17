9-foot alligator breaks screen, climbs through SC family’s doorway on Easter

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — It’s safe to say the Easter Bunny isn’t responsible for this family’s terrifying surprise.

Homeowners in South Carolina were shocked Sunday morning after a 9-foot alligator climbed a 15-foot staircase, broke through a screen and climbed through a doorway before pushing furniture out of the way and entering the porch, according to WCBD.

During this time of the year, alligators are typically making their way out of hibernation and into warmer waters, not making their way into homes, wildlife officials say.

A Mount Pleasant family says they thought someone was breaking into their home, until they found this gator on… https://t.co/l4A4edNtVm — WBTW News 13 (@WBTWNews13) April 17, 2017