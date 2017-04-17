5-year-old NC boy who died after being crushed at rotating restaurant in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA — The 5-year-old North Carolina boy who died after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant on Friday has been identified, WSOC reports.

Charlie Holt was at the Sun Dial restaurant — whose dining area topping the 73-story cylindrical Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel rotates to give patrons a panoramic view of the city — when he left his parents’ table Friday afternoon.

As the floor moved, the child became caught “in between maybe 4 to 5 inches of space,” said Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard. The boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury.

“A small child (doesn’t) know what to do in those moments. It crushed his little, small body,” Pickard said.

The floor automatically stopped as it is designed to do when something is caught. The boy suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The family was visiting Atlanta from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The hotel’s manager released a statement on the incident:

There was a tragic accident at the hotel involving a young boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived. We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family.

The restaurant is expected to be closed until further notice.