2 men charged in recent break-ins at Stokes County churches

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a recent string of break-ins at two Stokes County churches, according to a press release.

Over the last two months, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of break-ins at Hilltop Baptist Church and Riverside Baptist Church in Sandy Ridge. Following an investigation, deputies arrested Lowell Ross Martin and Shawn Henry Scott on April 13 on multiple charges involving the break-ins.

Martin is charged with four counts of breaking and entering a place of worship, two counts of breaking and entering and three counts of larceny. Scott is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a place of worship, one count of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny.

Martin is in jail on a $100,000 secured bond while Scott is under a $70,000 secured bond.

“Our office has been working hard to solve these church break and entering,” said Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall. “Our detectives worked diligently to gather the evidence to arrest these two subjects. To target a church is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”