Rockingham County mailboxes destroyed by possible homemade explosive devices

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two mailboxes in Rockingham County were destroyed Sunday night by what investigators believe are homemade explosive devices, according to a press release.

Around 9:45 p.m. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Bethlehem Road in Eden. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the mailbox had been destroyed by what appears to be a homemade explosive device.

Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a similar call on Snead Road in Stoneville, the release says. The home’s mailbox had also been destroyed by an alleged explosive device.

Evidence from the scenes was collected and the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was brought in to investigate.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 Or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.