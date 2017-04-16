‘Survivor’ contestant from Greensboro who outed transgender competitor loses his job

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man who competed on TV’s “Survivor” has been fired from his job after he sparked outrage on a recent episode.
The Greensboro News & Record reported that Jeff Varner found out Thursday that he had been fired from his real estate job Allen Tate Realtors.
Varner outed a fellow “Survivor” castmate as transgender before millions of viewers in an episode that aired Wednesday on CBS.
His former employer said Varner was “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with.”
Varner was immediately criticized by other players on the show. He repeatedly apologized, but was voted out of the competition.
