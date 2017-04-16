Smoke seen over parts of High Point, Archdale, Thomasville coming from Dobson Knob fire

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The smoke seen over parts of High Point, Archdale and Thomasville is from the Dobson Knob fire, the North Carolina Forestry Service has confirmed.

The fire is burning in McDowell County, about 100 miles west of High Point. Forestry officials said the fire is now up to 1,800 acres, but is 85 percent contained.

The fire in the mountains started last weekend. There is still no word on a cause. Forestry crews remain on the scene.

While most of the fire perimeter burning has been completed, dense smoke may still be produced froms pockets of unburned fuel in the fire’s interior.

These fires are not suppressed, as they pose a low risk of escaping containment, according to WLOS.