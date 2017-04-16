Siblings from High Point star in comedy special streaming on Netflix later this week
The Lucas Brothers, siblings from High Point known for their off-the-wall, deadpan comedy style, will star in a stand-up special on Netflix being released this week, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
“Lucas Brothers: On Drugs” will be available Tuesday on the streaming cable service. The 49-minute special was shot in Brooklyn and addresses such topics as police, race relations and the war on drugs.
The brothers, Kenny and Keith Lucas, have previously starred in their own animated series, “Lucas Bros. Moving Co.”
The show ran as part of Fox’s “Animation Domination” lineup and later on cable channel FXX, and also featured voice work by Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael.