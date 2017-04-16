× Rescue operation underway at Hanging Rock State Park

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – A rescue operation is underway at Hanging Rock State Park, according to Stokes County 911 communications.

The incident was reported in the Moore’s Wall portion of the park shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Air Care has been dispatched.

Stokes County Emergency Medical Services, the Danbury Fire Department and the Sauratown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.

There is no current word on any possible injuries, the name of the person involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Developing…