× North Carolina sisters, 18 and 20, killed in head-on crash in Arizona, other driver also dies

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Two North Carolina sisters died in a head-on crash in Arizona on Saturday morning, according to 3TV/CBS 5 in Phoenix.

Kelsey Richardson, 18, and Karli Richardson, 20, both from Mooresville, died in the crash. The driver of the other car, Keaton Allison, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was also killed.

Kelsey Richardson had been visiting her sister Karli Richardson, who attended Grand Canyon University. The two were on the road early to try to watch the sun rise at the Grand Canyon, according to reports.

They were hit head-on by another driver, Allison, who was reportedly heading the wrong direction on the interstate. All three died.

“Very intelligent girls, with so much to offer the world. God-fearing girls. They were very fun-loving girls. They loved the outdoors. They loved doing things outside,” mother Cathy Hocking said.

Kelsey Richardson was enrolled at Western Carolina University and wanted to be a doctor.