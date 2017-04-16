× North Carolina 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder after man found dead in home

SANFORD, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murdering a man in Sanford on Saturday, police told WTVD.

Police found Fredarius McIver, 26, dead inside his home. Officials said he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified the 15-year-old male as the suspect. The teen turned himself in to authorities and he was taken into custody.

The teen, whose name has been withheld, is charged with first-degree murder.

A juvenile petition and secure custody order were served on the juvenile. He was transported to Wake Juvenile Detention center in Raleigh where he will be held until his court appearance in juvenile court in Sanford.