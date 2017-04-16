× Car flips over in Guilford County, slowing down traffic on Interstate 85 southbound

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Traffic congestion has been reported on Interstate 85 southbound in Guilford County after a car flipped over on Sunday night.

The incident happened on I-85 near mile-marker 135 shortly before 5:30 p.m. There is no word on any possible injuries, the names of anyone involved or a cause of the wreck.

Another wreck was reported about a mile west of that incident shortly before 5 p.m. That crash only involved property damage, according to Guilford County officials.

The shoulder of I-85 southbound is closed near exit 135, the Rock Creek Dairy Road exit.

The traffic congestion is not expected to be cleared until about 7:30 p.m.